Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The price of Kuwaiti oil made a huge drop by US$5.95 to US$67.01 per barrel (pb) on Monday as opposed to Friday's US$72.96 pb, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

The prices of the Brent Crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets came down each by $1.37 and $1.29 to settle respectively at $64.21 pb and $60.70 pb.