Mackerel stocks near breaking point because of overfishing, say experts

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Mackerel stocks are nearing a “breaking point”, experts have said as the fish is downgraded as a sustainable option, according to Guardian.

People should be eating herring instead, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) said, because mackerel continues to be overfished by countries including Norway and the UK.

Every year the MCS releases the Good Fish Guide, which ranks choices based on how overfished they are. North-east Atlantic mackerel, for example, once plentiful and viewed as a more sustainable fish choice, has, over the last four years, been overfished by an average of 23%.

Alice Moore, the manager of the Good Fish Guide at the MCS, said: “It’s deeply concerning to see a source of seafood that was once a sustainable choice in such decline. Mackerel is under immense pressure from fishing activities across multiple nations, and the stock will soon be no longer able to sustain itself. We are witnessing a steady decline in numbers, and they are nearing a breaking point. Immediate action must be taken by the UK government to work with other nations to align catch limits with scientific advice.”

Their guide uses a traffic-light system for consumers, and a 1 to 5 scale for businesses. The system colour-codes each rating depending on where and how a species is caught or farmed: green (ratings 1 or 2) for the “best choice” options; amber (ratings 3 or 4) for improvements needed; and red (rating 5) for “fish to avoid”. It is recommended that businesses, including restaurants and supermarkets, stock only seafood rated 1 to 3.

Now, north-east Atlantic mackerel caught by midwater trawl nets has been moved from a 3 to a 4, meaning restaurants and businesses are recommended not to sell it. This method of catching fish is most commonly used by suppliers to supermarkets and restaurants. Mackerel caught in the north-east Atlantic by hook and line has moved from a 2 to a 3.

Mackerel caught by Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and the UK continues to be overfished. Total catch limits (TACs) set by all parties have consistently exceeded scientifically recommended levels by between 5% and 80% since 2009. Between 2020 and 2024, TACs were, on average, 39% higher than scientific advice.

Herring from the North Sea and eastern Channel is a more sustainable alternative to mackerel, the charity said, as are sardines from Cornwall.

Monkfish caught in the North Sea has been upgraded from amber to green, and blue marlin has moved off the red list.