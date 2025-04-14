Mongolia announces two and a half months fishing ban
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
Mongolia announced a two-and-a-half-month ban on fishing to conserve fish stocks in rivers and lakes during their breeding period, Xinhua reported citing the Ecological Police Department.
The fishing ban will remain in force until June 15, the department said in a statement.
According to the country's law on fauna, Mongolia has imposed restrictions on catching all kinds of fish for a total of 75 days every year for proper breeding, production, preservation and sustainable collection of fish in some rivers and lakes of Mongolia, it said.
Violation of fishing rules entails the imposition of an administrative fine on citizens in the amount of 300,000 tugrik (more than 84.8 U.S. dollars) and on legal entities in the amount of 3 million tugrik (848 dollars).
