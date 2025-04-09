Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations

Moscow, April 9, AZERTAC

Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, arrived Wednesday in Moscow, the capital of Russia, for a working visit.

As part of the trip, Special Representative Khalaf Khalafov met with a number of Russian high-ranking officials, including Sergey Lavrov, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yuriy Ushakov, Assistant to the Russian President, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, as well as Mikhail Galuzin and Andrey Rudenko, Russian Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, the officials hailed the existing constructive dialogue between the two countries, stressing the importance of development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, as well as continuing contacts on bilateral, multilateral, and interparliamentary levels.

They emphasized with satisfaction that the Declaration on allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia dated February 22, 2022, serves as a basis of the bilateral agenda and creates a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.

In this vein, the meetings assessed the current state of bilateral relations, underscoring taking necessary measures regarding the issues, which are of concern to the Azerbaijani side.

Additionally, the sides emphasized the significance of continuing joint efforts aimed at strengthening lasting stability and security in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special correspondent