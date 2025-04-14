Oil prices surge in global markets
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
Oil prices increased in global markets.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude rose by $0.13 to $64.89 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) gained $0.15, trading at $61.65 per barrel.
