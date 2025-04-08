Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and US Secretary of State hold phone talk

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 8, AZERTAC

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation.

During the call, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Secretary Rubio reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan on trade and investment across various sectors, particularly critical minerals. He stated that economic and trade cooperation would be the hallmark of future relations between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s successful efforts in combating terrorism between 2013-2018, a period during which the country suffered significant economic and human losses.

Secretary of State Rubio also praised Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and expressed the US’s desire to further enhance cooperation in this area.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, with Secretary Rubio acknowledging the need to address the issue of US military equipment left behind in the country. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and collaborate to advance their shared interests.