Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 12, AZERTAC

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from a hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19. The President’s physician, Asim Hussain, confirmed that President Zardari has now tested negative for the virus.

The President was discharged from a hospital in Karachi, the country’s largest city, after showing significant signs of recovery. He had been admitted on March 31 following a positive COVID-19 test and remained in isolation for several days.

Earlier, President Zardari had been transferred from his hometown, Nawabshah, to Karachi for advanced medical care. A team of medical experts oversaw his treatment, conducting multiple diagnostic tests to monitor his condition, which has steadily improved in recent days.