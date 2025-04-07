President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova participated in debates at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Tashkent, on the theme "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice."

Addressing the IPU session held on Monday, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the relevance of the topic under discussion, the role of legislative bodies in achieving social development goals, as well as the contribution of inter-parliamentary cooperation and international parliamentary organizations to addressing global challenges.

As part of her visit to Uzbekistan, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova addressed the meeting of the Coordination Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and presided over the fourth conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament also held several meetings with heads of legislative bodies of other countries.