Presidential Library hosts event dedicated to International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

The Presidential Library’s Art Literature Hall hosted an event titled “National Musical Heritage and the Mission of Spiritual Values at the Presidential Library”, dedicated to the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham and the Day of Music of the Countries along the Silk Road.

Opening the event with introductory remarks, Director of the Presidential Library, Professor Afet Abbasova emphasized that the art of mugham is a supreme expression of our national identity and rich cultural memory.

Speaking about the significance of the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham, she highlighted the exceptional contribution of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to promoting this heritage worldwide, facilitating its inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and fostering young talent through mugham competitions. Professor Afet Abbasova referred to the noble humanitarian mission of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the closest ally of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, particularly her unwavering care and compassion for children deprived of parental care and those in need of special support, emphasizing that these humanistic values serve as a true example for society. She also noted that the revival of Azerbaijani mugham today in liberated Lachin and other historical territories freed from occupation is a powerful manifestation of our spiritual revival and cultural triumph. Following her address, a video dedicated to the subject was screened.

People’s Artists of Azerbaijan Nazakat Teymurova and Malakhanim Ayyubova then introduced the guests to the subtleties of Azerbaijani mugham through their performances.

At the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Sharaf Jalilli; Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Sudeyif Imamverdiyev; People’s Artist and Academician Omar Eldarov; People’s Artist Malakhanim Ayyubova, Director of the International Mugham Center Sahib Pashazade, Director of the Archive of Socio-Political Documents of the Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmira Alakbarova, Head of the Baku City Main Department of Culture Ibrahim Aliyev and Chief Advisor to the Chairman of the Republican Committee of the Trade Union of Science and Education Workers Parvana Ismayilova delivered speeches and shared their valuable views and insights on the preservation and enrichment of national and spiritual values.

Among the distinguished guests, Major General Arif Hasanov, Major General Umidvar Guliyev, and Colonel Anar Mirzayev spoke about the historic Victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief and the unparalleled courage displayed by our heroic officers and soldiers. The speakers particularly emphasized that Lachin City Day, proudly celebrated yesterday, 26 August, as well as the full restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty in our other territories liberated from occupation, stand as a vivid testament to the strength of our heroic Army and the unwavering unity of our people.

Laura Guliyeva, Director of the Nizami District Cultural Centre, provided detailed information on the origins and creative process behind the song “Azerbaijani Woman”, which was presented as part of the “Little Hearts Open to the Motherland” project, organized by the Centre, and received with great interest.

The music video for the song was presented for the first time at the Presidential Library on the occasion of the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham and the Day of Music of the Countries along the Silk Road. The song was subsequently performed by singer Elnur Mammadov and students of Special General Education Boarding School No. 3.

This was followed by the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the participants in the “Little Hearts Open to the Motherland” project.

In her closing remarks, Director of the Presidential Library, professor Afet Abbasova expressed her gratitude to the participants of the event.