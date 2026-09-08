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Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes

Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“Climate action is already changing the skills, professions, and opportunities of the future,” said Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, at a high-level roundtable held under the theme “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31” as part of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

“We need to ensure that education gives young people the knowledge and practical skills they need, while connecting them more closely with science, technology, innovation, and real-world solutions. Youth should also be able to access the new jobs and opportunities emerging across clean energy, engineering, finance, agriculture, and other sectors,” he stressed.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan supported the engagement of young people in international climate processes and placed greater emphasis on education, skills, and capacity-building, Mukhtar Babayev added: “We also worked with international partners to ensure that the perspectives of children and young people were better reflected in climate action.”

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