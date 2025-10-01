Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabağ secured a 2-0 victory over Denmark’s Copenhagen in Matchday 2 of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Abdellah Zoubir opened the scoring in the 28th minute, while Emmanuel Addai doubled the lead in the 83rd minute at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

With this result, Qarabağ have collected six points from their first two matches. The Azerbaijani champions will next face Athletic Club de Bilbao in Spain on October 22.