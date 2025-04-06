Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Israeli Knesset Amir Ohana.

The speakers expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. Special emphasis was placed on the ongoing cooperation in the economic, trade, and energy sectors. The significant role of high-level visits and meetings in advancing bilateral ties was also highlighted.

During the conversation, it was noted that inter-parliamentary relations contribute to strengthening the overall ties between the two countries. They emphasized that mutual visits and constructive dialogue further deepen this cooperation.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova spoke about Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism, noting that representatives of various communities, including the Jewish community, live in an atmosphere of peace, harmony, and mutual understanding. She highlighted the historically friendly relations between Azerbaijanis and Jews.

It was also noted that the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel, along with Azerbaijani citizens of Jewish origin, plays a significant role in fostering bilateral relations.

Speaker Amir Ohana expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for preserving and promoting the values of peace and coexistence, and voiced his satisfaction with the current state of relations between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.