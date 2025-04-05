Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with ICAPP Committee Chairman

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met on Saturday with Chung Eui-yong, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

At the meeting, it was noted that ICAPP serves as an important platform for promoting peace, security, and cooperation across the Asian region. They emphasized that such meetings offer valuable opportunities to discuss issues of multilateral cooperation and highlighted the necessity of collaboration within international organizations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova provided Eui-yong with a detailed overview of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, which was established at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. She also informed the Chairman about the steps taken by Azerbaijan since the founding conference of the Network to ensure its institutional development. She emphasized that the Parliamentary Network is rapidly becoming a significant platform for international cooperation.

The two sides also noted with satisfaction the collaboration between the Parliamentary Network and ICAPP, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. ICAPP currently holds observer status at the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Chung Eui-yong commended the Parliamentary Network's progress under Azerbaijan's leadership and fondly recalled his previous visits to the country. He shared his positive impressions of Azerbaijan and its capital, Baku.

The meeting also highlighted the active involvement of Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) with ICAPP. Speaker Gafarova stressed the importance NAP attaches to its activities within ICAPP and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s consistent support for the organization. It was also noted that ICAPP representatives had monitored elections held in Azerbaijan.