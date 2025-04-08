Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The website of the Chinese Global Television Network (CGTN) has published an article entitled “Strengthening ties, shaping the future: Azerbaijan-China partnership”, reflecting the opinions of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov, on the growing partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

AZERTAC presents the article: “The diplomatic relationship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China was established in 1992. An important aspect of our association over the last 33 years is that the stable trajectory has always been there, and this speaks to the very resilient nature of our connections, to the fact that the relationship has always been steady.

And a natural consequence of this positive trajectory was the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership in July 2024, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana. This strategic document aims to enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and China across various fields such as political, economic and cultural spheres.

Our bilateral relations are based on such fundamental principles as mutual respect, equality, trust, mutual support, mutual benefit and cooperation. We consider each other as significant and reliable partners.

It is very hard to overestimate the role of the friendship and personal relationship between the leaders of two states. An active political dialogue has been established between President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping, rooted in friendship, mutual trust and respect. This close relationship and high level of political dialogue between the leaders contribute to the current state of affairs and cooperation between our countries.

We are determined to strengthen our interaction in international affairs, to jointly protect the common interests of our two countries and jointly promote regional and global peace, stability and development. As a result, we have included fundamental principles of international law in the Strategic Partnership Declaration – "mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs" – which have always been important for our two countries. We have always supported and will continue to support the one-China policy. And we recognize that there is only one China and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. We consider Taiwan as an integral part of Chinese territory, and we firmly oppose any form of "Taiwan independence." That has been our consistent position over the past decades since Azerbaijan's restoration of its independence.

China has always firmly supported national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In 1993, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), voted in support of a series of UNSC resolutions – Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 - demanding unconditional and immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces of Armenia from our sovereign and internationally recognized territories. Recently China has welcomed the positive progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan and China share several important principles. First, we jointly support the international system under the United Nations and uphold the international order based on the fundamental principles and norms of international law enshrined in the UN Charter. We advocate for multilateralism and support the UN's constructive role in international affairs.

Second, as developing countries, we are committed to strengthening cooperation and protecting the common interests of the developing world. During Azerbaijan's presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement, we invested significant resources to support developing nations, including contributions and donation programs for countries in Africa and Small Island Developing States. As the president of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP29, Azerbaijan continues to extend its support to developing nations in addressing climate challenges.

Azerbaijan also supports three major initiatives posed by the Chinese government: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. And we expressed our readiness to actively participate in cooperation within the framework of these initiatives.

As a dialogue partner, Azerbaijan hopes for deepening cooperation and further progress regarding the enhancement of cooperation with the SCO within the framework of China's rotating presidency in the organization and upcoming SCO Summit in China.

We value the sustainable and dynamic development of trade and economic relations between our two countries. In 2024, our trade turnover increased by 20 percent compared to 2023. Currently, there are approximately 300 active companies with Chinese investments in Azerbaijan, and we anticipate that this number will continue to grow. China remains one of Azerbaijan's top five trading partners and is a leading source of imported goods.

To facilitate the activities of Azerbaijani and Chinese companies, we actively promote cooperation in various sectors, particularly in energy. Our collaboration in traditional fossil fuel energy is increasingly complemented by developments in the green energy sector. Chinese companies have already participated in the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan.

An essential element of our cooperation lies in technology and the digital economy. Digital transformation is currently a top priority for our economy. We have established close collaborations with several Chinese high-tech companies that are assisting us in successfully transforming our economy digitally, with artificial intelligence being a critical area of development.

One of the key non-energy sectors in which we invest significant resources is connectivity. Due to its geographical and geopolitical location, Azerbaijan has historically played a vital role as a bridge between the East and the West. Today, at least three major transport corridors traverse our territory.

When discussing regional connectivity, the most crucial is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly referred to as the "Middle Corridor." This key transportation artery connects the dynamic economies of China and Europe. Renowned for its reliability, stability, and safety, this route has emerged as the preferred choice for transcontinental freight transport in both directions. Some consider it a component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013. Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support this initiative.

In the Strategic Partnership Declaration, our countries have expressed their commitment to deepening practical cooperation across all sectors within the framework of the BRI. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China regarding the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Routes for the China-Europe Railway Express.

In conclusion, it is essential to emphasize the importance of people-to-people contacts. In line with the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership, the government of Azerbaijan has made a significant decision to exempt visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports from China. As of July 2024, Chinese citizens can travel to Azerbaijan without a visa, a move expected to positively influence the influx of tourists. Notably, the number of tourists traveling from China to Azerbaijan has doubled over the past year. Furthermore, the introduction of direct flights from Beijing and Urumqi to Baku has facilitated this growth. While the visa exemption is currently valid for one year, we are actively working towards making it unlimited and reciprocal.”