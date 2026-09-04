Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Swedish ambassador briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for advancing strategic partnership

Protest lodged with the Guardian over biased Garabagh coverage

Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy significantly contributes to dialogue and cooperation between countries

Azerbaijan to name new Baku metro station “September 20”

31 dead, 531 missing after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang