U.S. military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

The U.S. military carried out 10 airstrikes across northern Yemen late Saturday night, targeting multiple locations, Xinhua reported citing Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The strikes reportedly hit Al-Salem district in northern Saada province, Al-Munira district in western Hodeidah province, and the Vocational Institute in Al-Sawma'ah district of central Al-Bayda province.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On Friday, the U.S. Central Command said on X that its operations against Houthis are continuing.

The United States resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on March 15, stating that the strikes were aimed at deterring the group from launching attacks against Israeli and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said they would halt their operations if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and permits the delivery of critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.