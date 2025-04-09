US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
The US is taking in almost $2 billion per day from tariffs, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.
"We're taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs ... and we're doing very well in making, I call them tailored deals," Trump said at the White House.
"Right now, Japan is flying here to make a deal, South Korea is flying here to make a deal, and others are flying here," he added.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier that nearly 70 countries have reached out to Trump to begin negotiations on tariffs following his announcement last week that he is imposing a 10% minimum tariff on all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on the US' biggest trading partners, including China and the EU.
Leavitt said Trump met his trade team earlier Tuesday.
"He directed them to have tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal," she added.
Asked if Trump is considering holding off on imposing some tariffs, Leavitt said the president has indicated he is not considering an extension or a delay, and expects the tariffs will go into effect.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani taekwondo team wins 6 medals on opening day
- 08.04.2025 [22:17]
Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister
- 08.04.2025 [20:42]
Will Trump tariffs hurt ‘the average American?’
- 08.04.2025 [20:21]
Strengthening ties, shaping the future: Azerbaijan-China partnership
- 08.04.2025 [20:09]
Azerbaijan`s Health Minister holds series of meetings in Astana
- 08.04.2025 [20:06]
Three contenders seek top UNESCO post
- 08.04.2025 [19:45]
Azerbaijan Army conducts live-fire tactical exercise
- 08.04.2025 [19:31]
Khankendi hosts 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 08.04.2025 [19:13]
'Ugh, not that song!' background music impacts employees
- 08.04.2025 [18:33]
BHOS, SABAH City technology park explore prospects for cooperation
- 08.04.2025 [17:51]
Deaflympics development in Azerbaijan discussed
- 08.04.2025 [17:34]
Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss regional matters
- 08.04.2025 [16:10]
ADA Vice Rector: Garabagh University has ambitious goals and plans
- 08.04.2025 [16:07]
Hundreds of firefighters battle massive blaze at Paris recycling plant
- 08.04.2025 [15:51]
China ready to fight till end if U.S. is bent on tariff war: spokesperson
- 08.04.2025 [15:45]
Azerbaijani badminton team claims gold at Gymnasiade
- 08.04.2025 [15:30]
Round table on enhancing national resilience held in Sofia
- 08.04.2025 [15:14]
Trump says US defense budget to amount to one trillion dollars
- 08.04.2025 [15:08]
Increasing numbers saying no to organ-donation consent in Italy
- 08.04.2025 [14:49]
Israeli researchers uncover key mechanism in antibiotic resistance spread
- 08.04.2025 [14:37]
® Instant VAT refunds with Birbank QR payments without waiting 30 days
- 08.04.2025 [14:30]
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and US Secretary of State hold phone talk
- 08.04.2025 [13:18]
Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb
- 08.04.2025 [12:30]
World Journalists Conference 2025 wraps up in Seoul
- 08.04.2025 [12:09]