US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

The US is taking in almost $2 billion per day from tariffs, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We're taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs ... and we're doing very well in making, I call them tailored deals," Trump said at the White House.

"Right now, Japan is flying here to make a deal, South Korea is flying here to make a deal, and others are flying here," he added.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier that nearly 70 countries have reached out to Trump to begin negotiations on tariffs following his announcement last week that he is imposing a 10% minimum tariff on all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on the US' biggest trading partners, including China and the EU.

Leavitt said Trump met his trade team earlier Tuesday.

"He directed them to have tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal," she added.

Asked if Trump is considering holding off on imposing some tariffs, Leavitt said the president has indicated he is not considering an extension or a delay, and expects the tariffs will go into effect.