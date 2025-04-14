Uzbekistan – Türkiye: Investment potential and economic opportunities
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
A delegation by the Mayor of Trabzon Municipality of the Republic of Türkiye, Ahmet Metin Genç, visited Bukhara, according to the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).
The heads of the two regions participated in a meeting. During the meeting, it was emphasized that friendly relations and the political will of the two heads of state have brought relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye to a new level and intensified cooperation in all areas.
As noted, significant untapped opportunities exist for further expanding cooperation between Bukhara region and Trabzon. Concrete plans have been outlined to achieve practical results in this direction.
During the negotiations, an agreement was reached to establish cooperation between the two regions in the trade-economic, investment, educational, logistics, and tourism sectors.
Bukhara region’s investment potential and economic opportunities were presented.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum on Fraternity was signed between the two regions.
According to the visit’s program, the delegation will get acquainted with the projects implemented by Turkish investors in Bukhara and visit historical and pilgrimage sites.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Another quake jolts Tajikistan
- [11:24]
Azerbaijan unveils national pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 VIDEO
- 13.04.2025 [17:14]
Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha
- 13.04.2025 [14:28]
Azerbaijan and Maldives discuss cooperation
- 13.04.2025 [14:24]
Azerbaijan and Venezuela explore expanding bilateral cooperation
- 13.04.2025 [14:20]
6 on board small plane that crashed in upstate New York
- 13.04.2025 [13:52]
U.S. military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen
- 13.04.2025 [13:32]
Romanian Senate's Acting President begins official misit to Azerbaijan
- 13.04.2025 [08:50]
President Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to Türkiye VIDEO
- 12.04.2025 [19:25]
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss international security issues
- 12.04.2025 [17:26]
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosts meeting with media representatives
- 12.04.2025 [16:37]
Azerbaijan, Russia explore prospects for cooperation in military education
- 12.04.2025 [15:30]
Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discuss normalization process in Antalya
- 12.04.2025 [13:47]
Skin injury may bring on food allergies
- 12.04.2025 [12:26]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation
- 12.04.2025 [12:22]
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital
- 12.04.2025 [12:01]
Early education impacts teenage behavior
- 12.04.2025 [11:27]
Eight or more drinks per week linked to signs of injury in the brain
- 12.04.2025 [10:48]
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNAOC High Representative
- 11.04.2025 [22:28]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Moldova business forum
- 11.04.2025 [21:40]
Azerbaijani boxers shine in Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade
- 11.04.2025 [21:28]
Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani female judokas win 4 medals on opening day
- 11.04.2025 [21:02]
Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes its meeting
- 11.04.2025 [19:25]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Interim President of Syria in Antalya VIDEO
- 11.04.2025 [18:10]
France cuts its growth forecast for 2025 as tariffs spark trade war
- 11.04.2025 [17:43]
Serie A players probed for illegal betting
- 11.04.2025 [17:40]
From Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar
- 11.04.2025 [17:25]
® “Spring Informatics Camp” held with Azercell’s support
- 11.04.2025 [17:02]
Next meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Dushanbe
- 11.04.2025 [16:08]
China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies
- 11.04.2025 [16:03]
PM Ali Asadov meets with Qatari Culture Minister
- 11.04.2025 [15:32]
Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years
- 11.04.2025 [15:02]