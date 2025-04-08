Will Trump tariffs hurt ‘the average American?’

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The public reaction to President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has largely been negative, according to new polling, miamiherald reported. In a YouGov survey, most respondents said they believe boosting tariffs will harm ordinary Americans and risk unleashing a global trade war. Many also said they would support a congressional effort to undo the president’s actions.

The poll — conducted April 3 with 3,631 U.S. adults — comes the day after the president issued sweeping tariffs on most of the world. During a speech at the White House, he announced a 10% baseline duty on all imports to the U.S. in addition to higher rates on dozens of countries, including a 20% levy on the European Union and a 34% levy on China. Here is a breakdown of the poll results. Will tariffs help or harm Americans? A solid majority of respondents, 57%, said they believe raising tariffs will hurt “the average American.” In contrast, 19% said they think increasing tariffs will help average people, and 20% said they were not sure. This question resulted in a massive partisan divide.

Majorities of Democrats and independents — 85% and 56%, respectively — said jacking up tariffs will hurt Americans. But, Republicans were split, with a plurality, 39%, saying they will help and 29% saying they’ll hurt. Trump has been adamant in his belief that tariffs — which he has called “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” — will help America prosper. During his April 2 White House speech, he claimed his actions will lead to a restoration of domestic manufacturing and help pay down the national debt. But many economists caution that widespread tariffs will hurt the U.S. economy, resulting in increased prices, higher inflation and job losses. Stocks have also plummeted since Trump’s announcement.

The poll also asked respondents if they believed other countries will respond to Trump’s tariffs in a tit-for-tat measure.

About half, 51%, said it is very likely that other nations will react by levying their own tariffs on American goods, and an additional 23% said this is somewhat likely. Meanwhile, 9% said this is not very likely and 2% said it is not likely at all. Fifteen percent said they weren’t sure, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Again, there was a significant partisan divide, with 71% of Democrats and 49% of independents saying a trade war is very likely. Just 33% of Republicans said the same. In the hours since Trump unveiled his sweeping tariffs, some foreign leaders have signaled they will indeed respond in kind. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive body, said it is preparing “countermeasures,” according to Axios. And Shigeru Ishiba, the prime minister of Japan, said “We’re putting all options on the table in considering the most effective response.” China, meanwhile, has already responded, instituting a 34% across the board tariff on U.S. imports, according to NPR.

Respondents were also asked whether they would support a proposed Senate bill, which would require Congress to approve any new tariffs within 60 days. Without lawmakers’ approval, tariffs would expire after this period. If passed, the legislation would help claw back Congress’ constitutional role in controlling tariff policy, which has slowly been ceded to the presidency over the past 50 years.

A plurality of respondents, 48%, said they would support the automatic expiration of tariffs after 60 days if they aren’t agreed to by Congress. Eighteen percent said they would oppose such a measure, and 34% said they weren’t sure. A majority of Democrats, 69%, said they would back the bill, while a plurality of independents, 44%, said the same. Republicans were the most divided, with 31% in support, 27% in opposition and 42% unsure.