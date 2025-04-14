Xi arrives in Hanoi for state visit to Vietnam

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi on Monday to pay a state visit to Vietnam, according to Xinhua.

In a written statement upon his arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Xi said he was very pleased to start his fourth state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people, Xi extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to the brotherly CPV, the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese people.

Noting that this year marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CPV, the 80th anniversary of the founding of Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South, Xi said the CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people in steadfast pursuit of realizing the two goals set for the centenary of the party and the country, respectively.

Xi added that the Chinese side is pleased to see that living standards in Vietnam have steadily improved, Vietnam's global and regional influence has continued to grow, and the country has made notable progress in advancing its socialist industrialization and modernization drive.

Xi expressed his belief that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by To Lam, Vietnam will surely pursue the socialist path suited to its national conditions, fulfill the tasks set forth by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, set the stage for the 14th National Congress, and continue to break new ground for the development of its Party and the country.