12 Indian drones shot down since last night: Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 8, AZERTAC

Pakistan has neutralized 12 Indian drones that entered its airspace at multiple locations since last night, according to a statement by the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry described the incident as "yet another blatant military act of aggression" by India, claiming that Indian forces deployed Harop drones across various locations. He stated that Pakistan’s armed forces, on high alert, successfully intercepted and neutralized all 12 drones.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the missile strikes carried out overnight on May 6–7 has risen to 31, with 57 others injured. The ISPR Director General noted that the attacks targeted civilian populations and places of worship along the Line of Control (LoC), calling them “cowardly and deliberate.”

In a televised address to the nation late last night, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India’s actions, warning that the country would face consequences for its aggression. “India has made a grave mistake. It forgets that the Pakistani nation has brave sons who defend their motherland with their lives,” he said.

He added that the world had witnessed Pakistan’s swift military response, as the Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian combat aircraft within hours of the attacks.