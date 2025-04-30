3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-19 mission safely returned to Earth on Wednesday, after spending six months aboard China’s Tiangong space station, Anadolu Agency report citing state media.
Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua News Agency. Their return had been delayed by a day due to adverse weather conditions.
Launched in October, the trio -- known locally as taikonauts -- conducted a range of scientific experiments and station maintenance during their extended stay aboard China’s indigenously built orbital facility.
Their mission concluded as the Shenzhou-20 crew successfully took over station operations last week. The new team, composed of Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China and will also spend six months aboard the space station.
