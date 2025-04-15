3 killed, 19 injured in explosion in SW Pakistan

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Three policemen were killed and 19 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, Xinhua reports citing officials.

The explosion occurred in the Mastung district, where a truck carrying the policemen came under attack, police sources from the district told Xinhua.

The vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled explosive device attached to a motorbike, which was detonated as the policemen's truck passed by, the sources added.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The area has been cordoned off for investigation.