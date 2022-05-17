3rd General Conference of ECO Parliamentary Assembly signs Baku Declaration

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC The 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA) has featured the signing of the Baku Declaration. ECO PA Secretary General Tahir Hussain congratulated the participants on the signing of the Declaration.

