    3rd General Conference of ECO Parliamentary Assembly signs Baku Declaration

    17.05.2022 [22:53]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    The 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA) has featured the signing of the Baku Declaration.

    ECO PA Secretary General Tahir Hussain congratulated the participants on the signing of the Declaration.

