    Azerbaijan, Turkey ink work program on environment

    12.10.2021 [20:06]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a two-year Work Program (2022-2023) on the implementation of the agreement on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the governments of the two countries, as a delegation led by Minister of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey Murat Kurum met with officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

    The sides exchanged views on environmental protection, reducing the impact of climate change, proper waste management, including plastic waste, and discussed prospects for future cooperation.

