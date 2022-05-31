Azerbaijan to host Baku Energy week

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

From 1 to 4 June 2022, the Baku Energy Week will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan. Taking into account current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan has united 3 major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition and the Baku Energy Forum.

Baku Energy Week is the most prestigious event in the oil and gas and energy sector of the Caspian region. This year, 250 companies from 31 countries of the world will take part in the exhibitions and the forum. Among countries: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Kazakhstan, China, Netherlands, Norway, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland and Japan.

The event is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The status of the Baku Energy Week is also reflected in the composition of its sponsors:

ACWA Power, bp, Equinor, Masdar, INPEX, Turkiye Petrolleri, Baker Hughes, Microsoft, PASHA Bank, TechnipFMC, Tenaris, TotalEnergies, Uniper, Azeri MI Drilling, AZFEN, Baku Steel Company, Equinor, Caspian Drilling, Caspian Marine Services Limited, Ernst & Young, Global Energy Azerbaijan Management, Tekfen.

Among the participants will be such large companies as Bos Shelf, Gazprombank, Equinor, Schlumberger and others.

The Baku Energy Week is expected to be attended by such high-ranking guests as:

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia (Minister of Mining and Energy); Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova (Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development); Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy; General Director of the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission; Energy Ministers of Romania, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan; Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran; General Secretary of the International Energy Forum; General Secretary of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum; Deputy Secretary of State, Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition; Indonesian Director General for Oil and Gas (Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources); Additional Secretary, Department of Energy, Republic of India; Member of the Board and Executive Director (Bulgargaz EAD); General Director of the TANAP Consortium.

As part of the additional program of the Baku Energy Week, bilateral business meetings (B2B) will traditionally be held. Thematic sessions will cover the following topics: “Advanced automation solutions in the Oil and Gas industry”, “HSE-management in the Oil and Gas industry”, “Large diameter pipes for specific applications”, Clients vs Vendors “How to become a demanded vendor in the Oil and Gas market”, Technologies - Drones, crawlers/robots, AGT Low Carbon, Renewables, “Women in power industries”, Agility, “Travel to the energy industry of Azerbaijan and a look into the future”. There will also be presentations of participating companies.

The 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is the largest event in the energy sector of the Caspian region. Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition is the first exhibition held since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is a well-known event in the region's oil and gas industry, as well as an international platform that annually gathers top executives to discuss key oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and ensure energy security.

The initiative to hold the Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition was supported by national leader Heydar Aliyev. Since then, the Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition has been a meeting place for leading experts in the oil and gas and energy sectors, where memorandums and agreements on future cooperation were signed. From the first days of its existence, the exhibition has been under the close attention of the republican leadership. The annual participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony once again confirms the high status of the exhibition. The leaders of the USA, Great Britain, Turkey and other countries sent congratulatory letters to the exhibition in connection with its long-standing success.

The national pavilions of Germany, Russia and Romania will take part in the exhibition. This year's innovations include renewable energy pilot projects, a green energy zone, offshore wind potential, Memorandums, green hydrogen and export issues.

The companies will demonstrate innovative technologies in the field of oil production and energy transportation, storage of oil and gas systems and services, as well as current and prospective oil and gas projects in the region and a number of other achievements.

The traditional exhibition "Caspian Oil and Gas" will again bring together the leaders of the energy industry from around the world.

This year the Caspian International "Power and Renewable Energy" Exhibition celebrates its 10th anniversary. The traditional Caspian Power 2022 exhibition, which is the only specialized event in the field of energy and renewable energy sources in the Caspian region, will be held at the same venue as the “Caspian Oil and Gas” Exhibition. The exhibition will present the latest proposals of international and local companies in the field of development and use of energy and renewable energy sources. Today, Azerbaijan is successfully implementing a consistent energy policy, which results in stability and energy security in the region. Opportunities for cooperation in the field of investments in renewable energy and joint projects to provide the liberated territories in Karabakh with "green energy" will be expanded.

The Baku Energy Forum will be held on June 2-3 at the Baku Convention Center. The event will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gaz supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

This year more than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world take part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

Related topics have been added to the forum program: Global energy outlook; Path to net zero; Unlockıng workforce potentıal for transition towards a lower carbon future ın the energy sector; Ensuring environmental and industrial safety: latest approaches and new Technologies; Mapping exploration and production opportunities in the Caspian region; Oil refining and petrochemistry sector: current projects and development prospects; Gas dialogue: the role of gas infrastructure in the decarbonised period.

Also, at the initiative of the World Bank, a special session will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum: Azerbaijan offshore wind roadmap. The signing of the Agreement on the implementation of the Higher Renewable Energy Program between bp and the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry is expected.

Among the speakers of the forum: Ministers of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania; Deputy Prime Ministers of Moldova and Serbia; Deputy Minister of Energy of Turkey; representatives of the Bureau of Energy Resources (USA), the European Economic Commission (ECE); Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); heads of companies such as: SOCAR, bp, TPAO, Equinor, Uniper, Tenaris, TotalEnergies, Masdar, ACWA Power, and a number of the most key companies in the energy sector.

The forum program includes bilateral business meetings in the B2B format, which will allow representatives of local and foreign companies to communicate and discuss in detail all aspects of possible cooperation.

The ceremonial end of the forum will take place in the liberated territories of Karabakh. On June 4, Shusha will host a session with the participants of the Baku Energy Forum.

Thus, the exhibitions and forum will provide a unique opportunity to meet with leading representatives of the energy industry, see the latest technological products, build new effective and mutually beneficial relationships and expand existing ones, as well as sign new promising agreements.

The event is organized by Iteca Caspian and its international partners. Among the partners of the Baku Energy Week 2022 is the Hilton Baku hotel, as well as the network of kindergartens "Bağçam" is a partner of the "Children's Zone".