Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers rank 2nd at world championships in Sofia

Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team have ranked 2nd in the overall medal table of the 2019 Cadet World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

With 123 points and five medals, Azerbaijan finished as runner-ups behind Iran with 148 points. Russia ranked 3rd with 99 points.

Azerbaijan`s Nihad Mammadli (55kg) and Lachin Valiyev (92kg) were crowned as world champions. Ziya Babashov (48kg) and Elmir Valiyev (51kg) bagged silvers, while Farid Sadikhli (45kg) grabbed a bronze medal.