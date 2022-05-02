Azerbaijani fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Youth League Limassol
02.05.2022 [13:10]
Baku, May 2, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighters have captured two silver medals at Karate1 Youth League Limassol in Cyprus.
The medals were clinched by Rashid Suleymanov and Rahib Azim.
The tournament brought together 1612 karate fighters from 51 countries.
