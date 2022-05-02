  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Youth League Limassol

    02.05.2022 [13:10]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighters have captured two silver medals at Karate1 Youth League Limassol in Cyprus.

    The medals were clinched by Rashid Suleymanov and Rahib Azim.

    The tournament brought together 1612 karate fighters from 51 countries.

     

