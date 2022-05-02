Baku, May 2, AZERTAC Azerbaijani fighters have captured two silver medals at Karate1 Youth League Limassol in Cyprus. The medals were clinched by Rashid Suleymanov and Rahib Azim. The tournament brought together 1612 karate fighters from 51 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Youth League Limassol

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter