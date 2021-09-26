Baku, September 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has clinched a gold medal at Zagreb Grand Prix 2021 in Croatia. He secured the medal thanks to a victory over Moldovan Victor Sterpu in the 73kg final.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani judoka claims gold at Zagreb Grand Prix 2021

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter