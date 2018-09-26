Baku, September 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) has captured a silver medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku after losing to Georgian Guram Tushishvili. On the way to the final, Kokauri defeated Belarus Uladzislau Tsiarpitski, Polish Maciej Sarnacki, Czech Lukas Krpalek and Uzbek Bekmurod Oltiboev.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver

