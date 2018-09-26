    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver

    26.09.2018 [18:29]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) has captured a silver medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku after losing to Georgian Guram Tushishvili.

    On the way to the final, Kokauri defeated Belarus Uladzislau Tsiarpitski, Polish Maciej Sarnacki, Czech Lukas Krpalek and Uzbek Bekmurod Oltiboev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.09.2018 [19:46]
    Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga watches fights of World Judo Championships in Baku
    24.09.2018 [19:20]
    Azerbaijan defeat Slovakia 11-7 at European Polo Championships
    24.09.2018 [15:57]
    F1 could implement four-part qualifying format in 2019
    23.09.2018 [13:46]
    Real beat Espanyol to go top of La Liga
    Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver Azerbaijani judoka claims world silver