Baku, May 2, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev has taken a bronze medal at the European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. He sealed the medal in the men`s 90kg weight category. The tournament brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani judoka clinches European bronze

