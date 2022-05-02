  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judoka clinches European bronze

    02.05.2022 [14:30]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev has taken a bronze medal at the European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    He sealed the medal in the men`s 90kg weight category.

    The tournament brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani judoka clinches European bronze
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
