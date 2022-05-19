  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani karate fighters to compete at 12nd WSF Europe Countries Shotokan Championships

    19.05.2022 [14:34]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani karate fighters will contest medals at the 12nd WSF Europe Countries Shotokan Championships, to be held in Kranevo, Bulgaria, on May 20-22.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 60 karate fighters.

    The championships will bring together 803 fighters from 14 countries.

     

