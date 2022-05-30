  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani karate team rank second at European Championships in Gaziantep

    30.05.2022 [12:17]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan national karate team have finished second at the EKF Senior Championships 2022 held in Gaziantep, Turkiye.

    Azerbaijan lost 1-3 to France in the final.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani karate team rank second at European Championships in Gaziantep
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [16:38]
    UK Government urges UEFA to launch "formal investigation" into Champions League final chaos
    30.05.2022 [15:05]
    Nottingham Forest promoted to Premier League after 23 years
    30.05.2022 [15:03]
    Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships
    30.05.2022 [14:17]
    Luka Modric 'signs new Real Madrid deal'
    Azerbaijani karate team rank second at European Championships in Gaziantep