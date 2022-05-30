Azerbaijani karate team rank second at European Championships in Gaziantep

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan national karate team have finished second at the EKF Senior Championships 2022 held in Gaziantep, Turkiye. Azerbaijan lost 1-3 to France in the final.

