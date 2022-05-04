Croatian media posts article highlighting mine problem in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Zagreb, May 4, AZERTAC

On the eve of the “18th International Symposium - Mine Action” in Croatia, the country's influential “Večernji list” newspaper has published an article headlined "Two decades after the Ottawa Convention - Azerbaijan, one of the most mined countries in the world."

The article underlined that since the signing of the Trilateral Statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on November 10, 2020, that has brought an end to all military operations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, more than 150 citizens, including children and women have been killed or seriously injured as a result of the mine explosions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“The presence of mines and other explosive ordinances in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan during the post-conflict period pose a serious threat to safety and health of Azerbaijani civilians. The massive mine contamination of the liberated areas is a major obstacle to the implementation of the Azerbaijani government's large-scale restoration and reconstruction plans in these areas,” the author said.

“Most importantly, it has a negative impact on the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to return to their homes in safety and dignity,” the article emphasized.

The article also mentioned that the accuracy of the mine maps handed over by Armenia is only 25 percent.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special Correspondent