Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway launched
AzerTAg.az
15.05.2021 [12:11]
Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC
Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway have been inaugurated.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.
The head of state and the first lady were informed that the construction of Laki station - Gabala single-track railway started in 2018.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
15.05.2021 [12:05]
15.05.2021 [12:00]
15.05.2021 [11:55]
15.05.2021 [11:50]
MULTIMEDIA
15.05.2021 [14:38]
14.05.2021 [21:56]
13.05.2021 [17:40]
13.05.2021 [17:36]
15.05.2021 [16:44]
15.05.2021 [14:00]
14.05.2021 [22:25]
14.05.2021 [22:09]
15.05.2021 [11:15]
15.05.2021 [10:35]
14.05.2021 [19:22]
14.05.2021 [18:06]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
07.05.2021 [15:30]
05.05.2021 [14:00]
04.05.2021 [17:11]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
04.05.2021 [18:55]
04.05.2021 [15:06]
04.05.2021 [15:00]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note