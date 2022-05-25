Jahangir Jahangirov - prominent Azerbaijani composer and choirmaster

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Jahangir Jahangirov – a prominent Soviet and Azerbaijani composer, conductor, choirmaster and People’s Artist of the Azerbaijan was born on 20 June 1921, in Balakhani - settlement of Baku.

He graduated from the Music College named after A. Zeynalli and then from Baku Academy of Music. Jahangirov also led the choir at the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble under the direction of great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

His first works were also written for the choir. In addition, he reworked folk songs for choral performance. Among his works of this period can be distinguished: choral miniatures written in collaboration with outstanding art figure of Shusha, pearl of Karabakh - Suleyman Alasgarov, the symphonic vocal poem “Across the river Aras”, the composition “Friendship” consisting of 12 parts, “Azad (Free)” and “Fortune of Master” operettas, cantatas “Fuzuli”, “Nasimi”,”Ashig Ali”, oratorio “Sabir” and others.

In 1950, J. Jahangirov was awarded the USSR State Prize, and in 1963, he received the status of People’s Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR.

The song genre occupied a special place in his work. His songs in this genre were: “Mother”, “Moonlit Nights”, “Baku”, “Polar Star and Me”, “Hey, Girl”, “Gray-Eyed”, ‘Teymur’s Song” from the movie “The Invincible Battalion”, ‘Song of a Girl” from the film “Koroglu”,“Bayati” from the movie “Indomitable Kura”, the romance “Beautiful-Faced” on the Nizami’s lyrics, the work “Gazelle” for choir, gazelle-romance “I would not hear” on the Fuzuli’s lyrics.

The most successful works of composer are “The Harvest” and “Spring is coming” suites, “The Indian Beauty” play, the music written for the “Koroglu” movie, “Cairo sketches” (the work written for the folk-instrumental ensemble), “Ballad” (the work written for a symphony orchestra), one-act oratorio “Sabir”, “Symphonic” poem (1972), “Symphonic engravings” (1977), operetta “Just engaged”, etc.

Jahangir Jahangirov died on March 25, 1992. He was buried at the Alley of Honors in Baku.