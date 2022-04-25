  • HOMEPAGE
    25.04.2022 [13:51]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Little Venice in Baku Boulevard is a small town built in 1960 by Baku mayor Alish Lambaranski, who visited Venice and was impressed by its beauty that he aimed to recreate its charm back at home. He decided to create such a wonderful scenery in his city and soon the seaside park in Baku was the only park in the Soviet Union with such an attraction.

    Little Venice got its "second wind" in 2012 after reconstruction.

    The town has two large and several small islands, which are connected by decorative stone bridges, and gondolas can be seen travelling in the channels full of still and clean water.

    The outstanding European city on the shore of the Caspian Sea offers restaurants and blue channels with gondolas. The so-called ‘Little Venice’ has immediately become the favorite leisure place for locals and tourists.

     

