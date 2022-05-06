President`s Cup 2022 Regatta starts today in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district

Sugovushan, May 6, AZERTAC

President`s Cup 2022 Regatta, dedicated to the 99th birthday anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, will today kick off in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district.

On the first day, the winners in kayaking and canoeing will be determined.

On May 7, athletes will compete in rowing at the Kura Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir district.

The tournament will end with a 3D effect show over the water and fireworks.

The President`s Cup 2022 Regatta, which will bring together more than 100 athletes from Turkiye, Georgia, Moldova and Uzbekistan, is the first international tournament organized in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.