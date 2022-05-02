Release of the Press Service of the President
02.05.2022 [16:49]
On May 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation.
The presidents congratulated each other on the Ramadan holiday and extended their best wishes to the brotherly peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
The heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas, and discussed prospects for bilateral relations.
President Ilham Aliyev invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.
