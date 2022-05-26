  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    26.05.2022 [20:05]

    On May 26, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The President of the State of Israel congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May-the Independence Day.

    The head of state thanked the President of the State of Israel for the attention and congratulations.

    The presidents hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Israel relations, and expressed their hope that the cooperation would continue expanding.

    During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

     

