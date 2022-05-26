  • HOMEPAGE
    TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan gets underway in Baku

    26.05.2022 [12:57]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival has today kicked off in Baku.

    The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

    The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, which is jointly organized by Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye, will be held on May 26-29, 2022, at Baku Crystal Hall and at the seaside boulevard.

    The festival was launched by Chairman of the Board of TEKNOFEST and the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation Selcuk Bayraktar’s countdown.

    The event will feature Smart Karabakh hackathon, “Take Off Baku” Startup Summit and Rocket League stage of the European Cyber Sports Championship.

    The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

