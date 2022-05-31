Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone talk
AzerTAg.az
31.05.2022 [10:12]
Baku, May 31, AZERTAC
In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Turkiye's president on Monday discussed the war in Ukraine, continued peace negotiations, and the importance of establishing safe corridors, according to Anadolu Agency.
Turkiye has made every effort to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and it is ready to provide more support, including mediation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Erdogan also said that his country attaches particular importance to establishing a safe corridor for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products by sea.
