  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone talk

    31.05.2022 [10:12]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Turkiye's president on Monday discussed the war in Ukraine, continued peace negotiations, and the importance of establishing safe corridors, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Turkiye has made every effort to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and it is ready to provide more support, including mediation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

    Erdogan also said that his country attaches particular importance to establishing a safe corridor for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products by sea.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone talk
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [19:56]
    Small plane crashes in Croatia, killing all 4 on board
    30.05.2022 [18:26]
    Mexico confirms 1st monkeypox case
    30.05.2022 [16:43]
    Egypt signs €8 billion deal with Siemens for high-speed rail system
    30.05.2022 [15:16]
    Death toll from Brazil rains rises to 84
    Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone talk