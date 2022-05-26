  • HOMEPAGE
    US President nominates new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    26.05.2022 [12:21]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    US President Joe Biden has nominated Mark Libby for US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, according to the White House.

    Mark W. Libby, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as a State Department Faculty Advisor at the National War College in Washington, D.C. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels. Other overseas assignments include tours in Warsaw, Nassau, Nicosia, and Baghdad, where he served as Political Counselor. His Washington assignments include tours as a watch-stander and later Deputy Director for Crisis Management in the State Department Operations Center; Deputy Director in the Office of Central European Affairs; Director of the Office of Southern European Affairs; and Director of Orientation at the Foreign Service Institute. Earlier, Libby worked on the State Department Secretariat Staff, returning later as Director. He has a Bachelor’s Degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts and also studied at the Institut des Etudes Politiques (“Sciences-Po”) in Paris; he earned a Master’s Degree from the National War College, where he was a Distinguished Graduate. He is fluent in Polish and French.

