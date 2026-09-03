A hidden gem in the mountains – Ganslar Waterfall VIDEO

Zagatala, September 3, AZERTAC

The latest feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column spotlights Ganslar Waterfall.

Nestled amid the breathtaking landscapes of Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district, Ganslar Waterfall is a true natural gem, renowned for its pristine and distinctive beauty. Its unique charm draws visitors from near and far, but reaching the waterfall can be quite challenging. The route passes through rivers, rocky terrain, and dense forests, making the journey as adventurous as the destination itself.

A visit to Ganslar Waterfall requires careful planning, so it is advisable to set off from Zagatala early in the morning.

Before reaching the district center, the route leads from Mukhakh village toward Chardaglar village. The paved road eventually comes to an end, marking the beginning of a much more challenging journey.

One of the most demanding stages of the trip is the route along the Mukhakh River. The rugged terrain can be difficult even for off-road vehicles such as Niva and UAZ vehicles.

After nearly three hours of driving through the river, across large rocks and rough, uneven tracks, travelers eventually reach the area of Aghdamgalal village. From there, the road ends for vehicles, and the final 7-kilometer stretch to the waterfall must be completed on foot.

For those taking on a route like this, experts recommend carrying light food, extra clothing, and a spare pair of shoes. Numerous springs and crystal-clear mountain streams along the way mean that there is no need to carry large amounts of water.

The trail requires repeated river crossings, rocky climbs, and careful steps along slippery paths. Deep in the dense forest, with the silence of the mountains broken only by the roar of the river, every step becomes part of an unforgettable adventure.

Traveling through this terrain without a guide is strongly discouraged. The route includes river crossings, rocky sections, and slippery trails, all of which require caution and careful attention.

During the long hike, travelers may also encounter local villagers. In some parts of the route, horses are available to assist those who become tired, making it easier to continue toward the waterfall.

After hours of challenging travel, Ganslar Waterfall rewards visitors with a breathtaking view. Plunging from a height of around 60 meters, the water cascades over the rocks before merging with the river below. Towering trees, rugged cliffs, dense greenery, and the sound of rushing water combine to create a spectacular natural setting.

The journey to the waterfall is a lengthy one, taking around three hours by vehicle, followed by approximately four hours of hiking.

Although the journey to Ganslar Waterfall is challenging, the breathtaking scenery at the end makes it all worthwhile.