Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) has launched an off-road vehicle rally along the Baku–Khizi–Shamakhi route.

The rally kicked off in the morning from the square in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

In addition to AAF members, the event has attracted enthusiasts from the off-road community, including several well-known public figures.