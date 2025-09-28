The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

AMADA continues educational activities at 3rd CIS Games

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) continues its educational activities within the framework of the 3rd CIS Games.

Another program was organized on September 28 alongside the skeet shooting competitions at the Gabala Shooting Center. The main goal of the initiative was to promote doping-free sports, fairness, and healthy competition among athletes and the wider sports community.

As part of the program, participants received detailed information about anti-doping rule violations and their consequences. It was emphasized that violations damage not only an athlete’s career but also bring serious repercussions for the team, national sports, and the country’s international image. Upholding the principles of fair and clean competition in the international sports system strengthens athletes’ achievements and enhances Azerbaijan’s reputation in the field of anti-doping.

The event was held in both informational and interactive formats. Athletes took part in surveys on the anti-doping system, with those providing correct answers receiving gifts from AMADA.

The activities in Gabala aimed to contribute to creating a doping-free environment among athletes participating in the 3rd CIS Games, based on the principles of health and fairness. The program also sought to increase young athletes’ sense of responsibility, broaden their awareness of rights and obligations, and foster an atmosphere of fair competition both nationally and internationally.

Such educational activities conducted by AMADA are of great importance not only for competition participants but also for the entire sports community. The program in Gabala once again demonstrated that the promotion of clean and healthy sport is a continuous process and that there is a pressing need for regular educational initiatives in this area.

