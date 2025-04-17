AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, continues to expand its network, offering passengers even more travel options. Starting in May, the airline will increase the frequency of flights from Baku to Antalya, Trabzon, Astana, Milan, and Chisinau.
To enhance service to popular Turkish destinations, AZAL is increasing the number of flights to Antalya and Trabzon. Beginning May 1, four additional weekly flights will be added en route Baku-Antalya-Baku, making it a daily service. From May 12, flights to Trabzon will increase to 5 times per week.
Also from May 12, one more frequency will be added en route Baku–Astana–Baku, bringing the total to four flights per week.
As part of the summer schedule, AZAL will also boost its European services. Since April 1, flights between Baku and Milan have been operating 6 times a week. Starting May 13, the route will become a daily service.
In response to growing demand, flights between Baku and Chisinau were increased to five times a week as of April 2025. Beginning in early May, the flights will be operated 6 times per week, and from May 12 – daily.
