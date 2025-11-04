Azerbaijan's green development highlighted at international symposium in China

Beijing, November 4, AZERTAC

An international symposium on sustainable development and future mobility was held in Nanjing, China.

Organized by the Southeast University, one of the internationally influential universities in China, brought together scientists and young researchers from 14 countries, including Azerbaijan, Japan, Italy, and Singapore.

The event aimed to explore the technological, cultural, digital, and ecological spectrums of mobility, contribute to its role in human development, as well as ensure young researchers’ involvement in shaping the future mobility agenda.

Faig Aghabalayev, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Foreign Languages at the Southeast University, delivered a report on "Azerbaijan's Green Energy Transition and Regional Development." He noted that Azerbaijan is the main country in the South Caucasus region that is transitioning to an environmentally friendly and industrial-oriented economic model. “In addition to implementing important projects in the field of green development and green energy, Azerbaijan also contributes to these efforts at the global level. The prime example of this is the COP29 international conference held in the country,” he added.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent