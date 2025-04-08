Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss key investment projects and MoUs under consideration

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed the key investment projects and MoUs under consideration between the two countries during the visit of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar led delegation-level talks with the visiting Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov.

Both sides discussed key investment projects and pending MoUs. Both the countries also agreed to expedite finalization of initiatives ahead of the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Pakistan.