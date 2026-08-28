Azerbaijan summons Polish Ambassador to present note of protest

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

Paweł Radomski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Azerbaijan, was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest regarding the biased, non objective and completely unacceptable allegations against the Azerbaijani state and the country's leadership featured in the segment broadcast on August 26 by Poland’s public broadcaster TVP (TVP World) in the program “Eastern Express,” as well as the provocative behavior of the host during the program. A note of protest was handed to the Polish side.

It was emphasized that, amid the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Azerbaijan’s determined efforts to ensure lasting peace, stability and security in the region, the dissemination of information distorting the truth has raised questions on the Azerbaijani side.

The dissemination of negative content against Azerbaijan by a public broadcaster funded by the Polish government was described as an unfriendly step, that contradicts the existing spirit of partnership between the two countries and could seriously damage bilateral relations.

The Polish side was urged to take urgent and effective measures to halt such provocative campaigns targeting Azerbaijan.